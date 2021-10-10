REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Shwashwi: Sophie Ndaba should have missed out on a man-bag-carrying husband.

By Anelisa Sibanda
MIDRAND, SOUTH AFRICA – FEBRUARY 28: Sophie Lichaba during the Hashtags Media Launch at NOMAD Restaurant at Mall Of Africa on February 28, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The social and lifestyle show which premieres on March 2, on eExtra (Channel 105 on DStv), will be hosted by legendary actress Sophie Lichaba, with radio personality Mantsoe Pout, celebrity publicist Jarred Doyle and beauty guru Francois Louw. (Photo by Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape)

Johannesburg – This week Shwa was amazed after seeing Rami Chuene in a white dress and got me thinking about all the failed marriages in South Africa’s celebville.

Come with me down memory as I share my thoughts on the failed unions, we all were oh so involved in.

Actress Sophie Ndaba and Max Lichaba should have never married as she probably would still have her wedding-planning business and she would have missed out on a man-bag-carrying husband.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sophie Ndaba Lichaba (@sophiendaba_)

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.