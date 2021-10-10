Shwashwi: Sophie Ndaba should have missed out on a man-bag-carrying husband.

Johannesburg – This week Shwa was amazed after seeing Rami Chuene in a white dress and got me thinking about all the failed marriages in South Africa’s celebville.

Come with me down memory as I share my thoughts on the failed unions, we all were oh so involved in.

Actress Sophie Ndaba and Max Lichaba should have never married as she probably would still have her wedding-planning business and she would have missed out on a man-bag-carrying husband.

Shwashwi