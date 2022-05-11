E-edition
Subscribe
Shwashwi

Shwashwi: Step by step ghost worker

By Sunday World
Fikile Mbalula

Minister Mbaks, do tell, were those sika lekhekhe dance moves in that trending video with Lvovo? Perhaps you’re telling us how you’ll repair the railway infrastructure … step by step. Or was it just to distract tweeps from the rumour mill claiming your big bro Jabu is an
alleged ghost worker? We just want to know, Mr Fear Fokol!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fikile Mbalula (@fikilembalula)

 

 

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

 

 

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes