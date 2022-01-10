Shwashwi: Sweet and caring Terry Pheto could easily become a nurse

Johannesburg- While I was chilling and minding other people’s businesses on New Year’s Eve, it dawned on me that Shwa should start this year with an old tradition: Shwashwi’s New Year’s resolutions.
Celebs, pay serious attention:
If Terry Pheto was not an actress, she would easily become a nurse.
She is sweet, cute and seems caring.
Click here to read more from Shwashwi
Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.
Sunday World