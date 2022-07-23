E-edition
Shwashwi

Shwashwi: Thuli P, what are you doing?

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Thuli Phongolo

Thuli Phongolo, what exactly were you spinning on those decks at the SA Tourism marquee during Durban July?

Seriously… no “halla” to the house… no “can you feel it?”… not even a drop of sweat as you spin those hot vinyls… nada nje! Just you, looking like a Barbie doll, make-up and boob tube dress intact and all!

Shwa, due to lack of groove, just opted to lay back and enjoy first-grade food and drinks flowing at the marquee, now that was top tier! No gal, just stick to being sexy and leave the spinning to real jiggaz like Uncle Waffles please! Or better yet, beg for your job back at The Wife, at least you rocked that role!

