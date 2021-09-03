Shwashwi: We miss Nicole Nyaba’s drama

Johannesburg – What ever happened to Nicole Nyaba because the last we heard, she was running a club.
We miss your drama, breaking technology or threatening to release nudes, don’t you?
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Click here to read more from Shwashwi
Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.
Sunday World
Author