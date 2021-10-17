VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Shwashwi

Shwashwi: What is Shimza exactly?

By Nompilo Zulu

Johannesburg – What is Shimza?

Is he a deejay, politician, or construction expert?

Shimza

Mmusi Maimane dragged DJ Shimza, real name Ashley Raphala, through the Twitter streets in a masterclass in the art of using a twar for electioneering.

Mmusi Maimane

Who knew a non-existent stadium and turntables would give One SA Movement so much mileage!

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.