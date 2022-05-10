E-edition
Shwashwi

Shwashwi: Where did Andile Mpisane get those Teletubbies moves?

By Sunday World
Andile Mpisane

Where did Andile Mpisane get those Teletubbies moves he was showing off in the Konka parking lot? Is that makoti/baby mama with you in high heels encouraging your moves? Shouldn’t your 21-year-old self be at home preparing for yet another baby, hmmm?

 

A post shared by Andile Mpisane (@andilempisane10)

 

A post shared by Andile Mpisane (@andilempisane10)

 

 

 

