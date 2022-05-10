Shwashwi: Where did Andile Mpisane get those Teletubbies moves?

Where did Andile Mpisane get those Teletubbies moves he was showing off in the Konka parking lot? Is that makoti/baby mama with you in high heels encouraging your moves? Shouldn’t your 21-year-old self be at home preparing for yet another baby, hmmm?
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.
Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.
Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.