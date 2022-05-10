Shwashwi: Where did Andile Mpisane get those Teletubbies moves?

Where did Andile Mpisane get those Teletubbies moves he was showing off in the Konka parking lot? Is that makoti/baby mama with you in high heels encouraging your moves? Shouldn’t your 21-year-old self be at home preparing for yet another baby, hmmm?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andile Mpisane (@andilempisane10)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andile Mpisane (@andilempisane10)

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author