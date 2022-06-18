Shwashwi: Where does Boity get her money

Quick one, we see Boity is on a baecation in Paris with Anton, and we know he didn’t pay for that on his acting salary.

But does anyone have intel on how Boity makes her money? Because by the look of things, moghel is rich.

Talking about rich peng girls, Lungelo Mpangase is doing phenomenally well running her own race at her own pace.

Under 30 and a homeowner, motivation by Lungelo. Where’s the money coming from?

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author