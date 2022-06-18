E-edition
Shwashwi

Shwashwi: Where does Boity get her money

By Nompilo Zulu
Boity Thulo

Quick one, we see Boity is on a baecation in Paris with Anton, and we know he didn’t pay for that on his acting salary.

Boity and Anton

But does anyone have intel on how Boity makes her money? Because by the look of things, moghel is rich.

Talking about rich peng girls, Lungelo Mpangase is doing phenomenally well running her own race at her own pace.

Under 30 and a homeowner, motivation by Lungelo. Where’s the money coming from?

 

Lungelo Mpangase

