Shwashwi

Shwashwi: YouTuber Rea clearly never learnt his lesson with Bonang

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Rea Gopane

Johannesburg – YouTuber Rea Gopane clearly never learned his lesson with Bonang Matheba after he made a defamatory statement against her.

Rea Gopane has made another defamatory statement which is serious allegations against Amapiano star Mr JazziQ.

On his podcast Everything SA Music, he said, “The entire entertainment industry looked past the fact that JazziQ sacrificed Killer Kau and Mpura…for the betterment of his career.”

Rea went for Mr JazziQ and was questioning his friendship with the late Mpura and Killer Kau.

The YouTuber went on and made claims that Mr JazziQ was too busy and never attended both Mpura and Killer Kau’s funerals.

Rea also went for Bonang and said she’s not that smart as she thinks she is.

