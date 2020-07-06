Shwashwi

Stop The River of clowns

By Nokuthula Zwane
Sindi Dlathu and Tango Ncetezo.Photo Twitter

The make-up artist on The River should be fired with immediate effect.

Shwa, who is not a regular viewer of the drama, stumbled on this mess and thought the circus had come to town. What’s with overdrawn eyebrows and mismatched foundation?

 

