Sunday World recognizes our Unsung Heroes

While many of you were exposed to Ntando Duma’s undergarments, the first lady of gossip was rubbing shoulders with young people with a bright future.

And here I am not talking about social media instant success, such as Jabulani Ngcebo, darlings. I was surrounded by future young leaders. What a breath of fresh air.

Sunday World threw the mother of all parties last week Saturday. Yes! Sunday World does not only write about people’s business, but we are also about celebrating the young people in academia and business who give hope to the masses – and I am not talking about Musa Khawula. The event to celebrate the Sunday World Unsung Heroes of 2022 was held at the swanky Southern Sun Hotel in Hyde Park.

To be honest, I never thought I would enjoy partying with ordinary people as I am used to rubbing shoulders with celebs and their groupies. Being around intelligent people was actually an eye-opener.

I wish Cassper Nyovest was there, he would have been inspired to go finish his matric instead of throwing fights all over the place.

It was also inspiring being in the room with young people who are driven and ambitious, especially during these trying times when the youth are caught up in material things.

The country has had enough of Instagram role models who are forever posting borrowed content and posing topless to lure rich men and women.

Allow me to brag a bit – the food and refreshments were enough to feed a struggling village. Did I mention that the MC of the event was the irresistible Aldrin Sampear? I was weak at the knees every time he opened his mouth. I love an MC who does his homework.

There is nothing as sexy as a hot man with brains. At some point, I was crushing on some teacher from Limpopo. I was even willing to relocate to his village.

Free State education MEC Dr Tate Makgoe was among the distinguished guests. It was nice to see him interacting and mingling with young people who were engaging him. There is something about the man that oozes excellence.

He should teach a thing or two to his fellow politicians about humility and being accessible, and he must start with Lindiwe Sisulu.

My favourite was keynote speaker and facilitator, Thulile Khanyile, not only because she oozes confidence; she is also smart and stylish – hun, you are going far.

Another fine guest was mega businesswoman Yolanda Cuba, who is such a breath of fresh air. Huns, if you don’t know this lady, do yourself a favour and Google her.

– To the team that put this event together, you deserve the tender for the Samas. I can’t fault anything, from the booze to good guests and sound. Bravo!

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author