Shwashwi

The Madidas keep inspiring us

By Anelisa Sibanda
Nandi and Zakes Madida. PICTURE: INSTAGRAM

Johannesburg- We can tell things are going well for the Madidas judging by their matching outfits.

We are happy to see you are still standing strong, Zakes Bantwini and Nandi Madida.

I wonder who started the break-up rumours?

 

