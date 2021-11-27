The Madidas keep inspiring us

Johannesburg- We can tell things are going well for the Madidas judging by their matching outfits.
We are happy to see you are still standing strong, Zakes Bantwini and Nandi Madida.
I wonder who started the break-up rumours?
