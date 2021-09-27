Trouble in paradise: Gabadinho Mhango fights ‘Only Fans’ star after night-out

Johannesburg – Orlando Pirates forward Gabadinho Mhango has found himself in hot waters yet again, trending for bad reasons.

This time around the embattled Bucs star was reportedly caught up in a heated fight with the Only Fans star, namely, Wandi Ndlovu, at the Propaganda Club in Pretoria.

It is reported that for the spat to emerge between the two, things turned upside down just after they left the club.

It is believed that Mhango drove alongside his friends as they decided to continue partying at another place around Sandton, post the curfew hours.

According to reports, en route, they all stopped at a garage in Sandton to fill up fuel, Mhango’s car went over Ndlovu’s foot.

“I wanted to get some fresh air and as I tried to get back in the car, Gabadinho drove over my foot. I screamed in pain, but he wouldn’t stop the car,” Ndlovu said in media reports.

The 20-year-old who was in serious pain, says the Buccaneer footballer seemed to not take her seriously after the incident, as he refused to take her to hospital, it was reported.

“I was in pain, and I started shouting at him. I told him to leave me at the garage so I could go to a nearby hospital, but he refused,” Ndlovu said.

Reports then went on to indicated that the goal-scoring machine denied that he did not drove over Ndlovu’s foot as he wasn’t on the steering wheel when the incident occurred.

He defended his actions for not taking Ndlovu to hospital post the scene, as he claimed it was past curfew hours.

An ally to Ndlovu said there was an agreement between the group that they will continue partying at another club, reports further claimed.

“We stopped for fuel first. This is where Ndlovu’s foot got injured. There was a fight among us because Ndlovu was no longer willing to go to Sandton, she wanted to be taken back home following the incident,” she said.

She said they left Ndlovu at another filling station as she was insulting and fighting everyone in the car.

“We then drove off with Gabadinho to another party, and left her there,” said the friend.

Ndlovu said in reports that after the incident she went to a local police station to open a case, but she was referred to Pretoria.

“I realised it would cost too much and take too long to travel back and forth, so I decided not to open a case, but I believe God will punish him for me,” said Ndlovu.

“I only went back to calm the situation and I decided to drive Wandi and her friends back home,” he said.

Mhango says the OnlyFans star only trying to harm his reputation.

“I think she’s desperate for money and she was trying to trap me,” he said.

Mango, a striker for the local football club was locked in and confined in Club Propaganda in Pretoria as a consequence of incurring a R26 000 bill after buying strangers drinks in the popular Club frequented by famous personalities from Johannesburg and Pretoria, on the same night of the incident.

