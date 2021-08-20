REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
Shwashwi

Twangs and Africans

By Ashley Lechman
Coconut Kelz ETCH

Johannesburg – Before Coconut Kelz, real name Lesego Tlhabi, we had our original cheese girls and boys, with twangs for days, such as former TV presenter Chichi Letswalo, actor Fezile Mpela and TV producer Vusi Twala.

While the English language still reigns supreme, not this trio.

What are you up to these days guys?

Johannesburg, SOUTH AFRICA – March 22: Vusi Twala during SAFTAS Awards on March 22, 2015 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.