Unmasking takes us back to fake smiles, blown kisses

It’s not every day that Shwa reflects and is grateful for small blessings. Let me then take this opportunity to thank the gossip gods for doing away with the abusive Covid-19 regulations.

We ended up taking people home only to realise in the morning that we had captured bo Lesilo.

The masks were starting to be intolerable.

However, I must admit it had its upside. It made it easy to avoid certain people. Now we are back to fake smiles and blowing fake kisses. Oh well, I am an expert at that, so I will survive.

Being the party animal that I am, I have had a hectic few weeks. Things got so hectic that I decided to take the plunge and go downtown in Joburg – a lesson in survival, I tell you.

My night started with watching the late Vuyo Mbuli’s son, Rudy Chalmers, who was performing at Grate Dane. Not only is he easy on the eye, but he is also super talented too. Such a fine young gentleman. Let’s give Savita Mbuli roses for producing such top quality.

From there, I went to the old JSE Building in Diagonal Street, Newtown, for the relaunch of the fabulous Night Embassy Joburg project. I must be honest, I was one of the happiest persons when I received this invite because I enjoy these Jägermeister parties.

I had a million shots and danced the night away to sets by DBN Gogo and Felo Le Tee… I still maintain DBN Gogo is a healer. I stan for this young queen.

Mx Blouse had the crowd under his spell and like any good artist, he left the stage when we were begging for more.

It’s always pleasing to come across new talent in an industry increasingly becoming an old-age home. Just like in football, I suggest artists announce when they retire. DormantYouth, aka Thelma Ndebele, is one to look out for. The non-binary (they/them) DJ is Mzansi’s next international export, don’t say I didn’t tell you.

Kombonation is also a name to remember.

