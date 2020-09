This COVIVI thing should fear South Africans, just ask Wayde van Niekerk? The champ, after tearing his knee ligaments three years ago, was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this year.

But he rose above all this and went on to win his race at the Gala dei Castelli in Bellinzona, Switzerland, on Tuesday. Virus for who? For what?

Xolile Mtshazo