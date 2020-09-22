When sheet hits the fan

Zakes Bantwini’s semi-naked post of wife Nandi Madida set off a mini challenge with all and sundry posing with sheets. First pillows worn with belts, now sheets.
What’s next? Curtains? Lockdown has driven most of us crazy.
