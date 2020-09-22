Shwashwi

When sheet hits the fan

By Xolile Mtshazo
Nandi Madida. PICTURE: ISNTAGRAM

 

Zakes Bantwini’s semi-naked post of wife Nandi Madida set off a mini challenge with all and sundry posing with sheets. First pillows worn with belts, now sheets.

What’s next? Curtains? Lockdown has driven most of us crazy.

