Shwashwi

Who are these political thieves that Thandiswa Mazwai is referring to?

By Coceka Magubeni

Johannesburg- Celebrities are obviously coming out of their shells on who to vote for in the upcoming local government elections, which is great!

But King Tha is just vague about everything.

She doesn’t seem to like the ANC and the DA disgusts her too?

As Shwa we are confused!

Which ones are the thieves and which ones are the clowns King Tha?

Election time is always interesting, in the South African celebville and we like it.

Your voices matter because before you are an artist, actor or anything, you are a South African citizen.

