Who are these political thieves that Thandiswa Mazwai is referring to?

Johannesburg- Celebrities are obviously coming out of their shells on who to vote for in the upcoming local government elections, which is great!

But King Tha is just vague about everything.

She doesn’t seem to like the ANC and the DA disgusts her too?

Amasela vs the clowns. SouthAfrica shem! What a mess! What a fucking mess. Sies ANC sies DA sies! and the rest of you! Sies! You have truly become nothing anyone can use. What a shame when you had a chance to create new worlds for us! — KingTha (@thandiswamazwai) October 18, 2021

As Shwa we are confused!

Which ones are the thieves and which ones are the clowns King Tha?

Election time is always interesting, in the South African celebville and we like it.

Your voices matter because before you are an artist, actor or anything, you are a South African citizen.

The great Che Guevara said “the true revolutionary is guided by a great feeling of love.” THESE THIEVES HAVE NO LOVE! — KingTha (@thandiswamazwai) October 6, 2021

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi