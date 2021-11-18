VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Shwashwi

Who Shwashwi spotted at the cast screening of Showmax’s telenovela The Wife

By Sunday World
Mbalenhle Mavimbela

Johannesburg- Shwa also attended the cast screening of the first Showmax Original telenovela The Wife at The Marabi Club in Maboneng, Joburg, on Wednesday night.

Spotted Kay Sibiya and partner.

Why was Kay wearing sunglasses at night, indoors?

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo was his usual dramatic self, but at least he respected the theme. Shwa liked the hat!

Mbalenhle Mavimbela looked sizzling in a purple dress. Shwa’s only worry was her shoes; they looked quite big.

Kelly Khumalo, why were you hiding, we could barely see you there with that hunk. Were we not yet allowed to see you with that man?

Dudu Busani-Dube, the author is so humble and beautiful. Shwa would probably go crazy if Shwa’s columns were adapted for the small screen.

Sunday World

Author

