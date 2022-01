Johannesburg- Will Real House Wives of Cape Town include Helen Zille in its cast?

She has been faking sisterhood with black girls, I want to see if it’s real.

TV doesn’t lie.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author