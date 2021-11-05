Zola Nombona joins Savanna family

Johannesburg – South African actress Zola Nombona is the newest celebrity to join the Savanna family.

Zola recently announced on social media that she has joined the Savanna family and is very ecstatic.

“The stars have aligned ladies and gentlemen. I am happy to announce that I have joined the @savannacider family. You know that I’ve always enjoyed my Sav and now I’ve been granted the opportunity to work with this amazing brand.

I’m so excited for this journey,” she wrote.

Sunday World

Author



Mbalenhle Zuma