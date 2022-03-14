Orlando Pirates suspend star midfielder following reports of GBV

Orlando Pirates have suspended Nkanyiso Zungu with immediate effect following reports of his arrest for gender-based violence (GBV).
The star midfielder was expected to appear at the Booysens magistrate’s court on Monday to face a charge of domestic violence.
In a brief statement, Pirates said it had suspended the 26-year-old pending an investigation. “As this matter is currently in the hands of the authorities, the club is unable to make further comment until this process is complete,” reads a statement from the club.
Reports say Zungu was apprehended for allegedly physically attacking his lover. Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo confirmed the arrest and said Zungu faces a charge of common assault under the Domestic Violence Act.
“A 26-year-old professional soccer player was arrested by the police in Johannesburg on Sunday, 13 March 2020, for an alleged assault of his partner,” said Masondo.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.
Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.