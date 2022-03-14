E-edition
Orlando Pirates suspend star midfielder following reports of GBV

By Coceka Magubeni
Suspended Orlando Pirates player Nkanyiso Zungu//Image: Instagram

Orlando Pirates have suspended Nkanyiso Zungu with immediate effect following reports of his arrest for gender-based violence (GBV).

The star midfielder was expected to appear at the Booysens magistrate’s court on Monday to face a charge of domestic violence.

In a brief statement, Pirates said it had suspended the 26-year-old pending an investigation. “As this matter is currently in the hands of the authorities, the club is unable to make further comment until this process is complete,” reads a statement from the club.

Reports say Zungu was apprehended for allegedly physically attacking his lover. Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo confirmed the arrest and said Zungu faces a charge of common assault under the Domestic Violence Act.

“A 26-year-old professional soccer player was arrested by the police in Johannesburg on Sunday, 13 March 2020, for an alleged assault of his partner,” said Masondo.

 

