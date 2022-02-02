Willard Katsande extends clothing brand with underwear catalogue

Johannesburg – Sekhukhune United star Willard Katsande’s pursuit for new adventures is manifesting, this comes after he has taken his clothing brand, Bosso Ya Mboka to new heights.

The former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder has extended his famous brand with an underwear catalogue.

Katsande took to his Instagram account, where he announced three packs of underwear that come in different colours.

“How unexpected right? Introducing 3 pack underwear for men. They come in various colours,” said Katsande.

Katsande is known for having a good taste in fashion, is determined to make his name in the football fraternity as one of the stylish footballers of all time.

To make his mark in the clothing brand, Salt & Pepper, as he’s popularly known, said his interest in fashion emanated from his inspirational players that have made strives in fashion, this incudes former England skipper David Backham and five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

Last year in October, Katsande ventured into the clothing brand, where he unveiled his T-shirts, with a tagline “Boss Ya Mboka”.

While launching his clothing brand, Salt and Pepper said he is now into the twilight of his career with fashion, despite being in the field of play.

