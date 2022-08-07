Somizi must buy me a car – Mohale

Mohale Motaung wants his estranged husband Somizi Mhlongo to buy him a car to replace the one damaged during an altercation between them four years ago.

The incident took place after an altercation at the Idols finale after-party in November 2018.

Motaung revealed this in a tell-all interview on Showmax, in which he also said the Living the Dream reality star had been both physically and emotionally abusive towards him.

Most of the details revealed on the show were reported by Sunday World in August last year.

In that article, Motaung said Mhlongo forced him off the road with his Mercedes-Benz G-wagon, damaging his Audi A3 (Pictured below).

Sunday World has now seen a letter from Motaung’s lawyers demanding that Mhlongo replace the car.

“You are to purchase a motor vehicle for our client, which motor vehicle is to be valued at a minimum of R200 000.

“Our client’s request in this regard is premised on the fact that you intentionally damaged our client’s Audi A3 on 18 November 2018,” the letter reads.

In response, Mhlongo has promised to instead pay R30 000 to repair the vehicle.

“However, he (Somizi) wishes to pay the amount in equal monthly payments over a period of 12 months,” Mhlongo’s lawyers wrote in the response.

Recounting the events that led to Mhlongo driving him off the road, Motaung told Sunday World that they had been fighting about Mhlongo flirting with an ex-boyfriend.

“I confronted him about his spending time with his ex and the argument started from there.”

During the argument, Mhlongo became increasingly agitated, so Motaung decided to drive to his friend’s house in Pretoria.

He said Mhlongo then pursued him. “We were both speeding as I was scared for my life, I have never seen him like that” Motaung recalled.

He said Mhlongo eventually caught up with him and drove him off the road. Motaung said a security guard witnessed the incident.

“Somizi told him he was helping me because I just had an accident and the guard walked away.”

Motaung said Mhlongo apologised and promised to replace the car.

“I am surprised he is now changing the story in court papers after he promised to replace my car.”

Mhlongo did not respond to questions sent to him.

