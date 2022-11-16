All roads lead to annual HughFest in Krugersdorp on December 4

The Hugh Masekela Festival has been changed to HughFest and will now be celebrated at the Nirox Sculpture Park in Krugersdorp on December 4.

First held virtually on January 23, the day Masekela died, the upcoming festival will be hosted by Assupol and the Hugh Masekela Heritage Foundation, which was founded by the legendary trumpeter in 2015.

Masekela’s daughter and co-organiser of the festival, Pula Twala, said her father’s foundation seeks to preserve and promote African heritage, tradition and identity, and believes that the festival helps keep that dream alive.

“As always, the festival will showcase Bra Hugh’s eclectic and broad vision of culture, music and heritage, including a heartfelt tribute to the recently and dearly departed Don Mattera, and an exhibition of Drum magazine-era images courtesy of Bailey’s Archive,” said Twala.

Mabusha Masekela, co-organiser and nephew to the Thuma Mina hitmaker, said the open-air music festival will include dance, spoken word exhibitions, food and drinks, and much celebration.

“For the past years, we have faced a global pandemic that kept us locked indoors. And now with Assupol’s unwavering support, we can burst into nature once again, with the sun and trees, wind and flowers, as we dance with our children,” said Mabusha.

Speaking on their partnership, Assupol head of group corporate affairs, Velmah Nzembela, said: “Assupol has been a proud sponsor of Bra Hugh and we honour the diverse heritage that shapes our identity as Africans. Our involvement in HughFest ensures this heritage remains accessible for generations to come.”

Mandisi Dyantyis, Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse, Themba Mokoena and Thandi Ntuli have made it to the long list of artists who will dazzle the crowd.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author