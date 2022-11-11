‘An evening with Nokukhanya Dlamini’ coming through in December

An Evening With Nokukhanya Dlamini is set to take place at The John Kani Theatre at The Market Theatre on 3 December.

Dlamini has a stellar career in gospel and jazz and will be sharing some of her favourite tracks.

Dlamini grew up in Kwa-Zulu Natal and said she always loved performing at school assemblies, singing her heart out.

“My mom sang in the church choir but no one in my family had ever been a professional singer before me. I have to say that I believe my vocal gift is something God-given. “I can’t wait to connect with Joburg audiences and share what is close to my heart. I will be introducing some of my new songs while also performing music that I have done along my journey and in doing so paying tribute to those people who are close to my heart.”

Her first big break came when she was invited to become part of the legendary Gospel group, Family Factory. This led her to perform with them, as well as with the 1980s pop group, Toto. She was also part of the Michael Jackson tour of South Africa.

She then became an in-demand session musician, singing backup for many artists including Sibongile Khumalo and Gloria Bosman before coming into her own with performances at events and productions such as The Standard Bank Joy of Jazz, President Mbeki’s 80th birthday and The Woman King soundtrack to name a few.

Dlamini’s debut album Uyinkosi Yami was followed up with Tribute to You which united her with the production, songwriting, and playing talents of South African Music Award winner Themba Mkhize. The result is a recording that’s enchanting, full of arresting songs that linger long in the consciousness of listeners.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author