Cannabis expo on at the Sandton Convention Centre

Cannabis Expo director Silas Howarth said it is fascinating to see how people’s attitudes toward cannabis are evolving each year. She was speaking ahead of the Cannabis Expo which takes place from 18 to 20 November 2022, at the Sandton Convention Centre.”

She said a survey revealed that 36.7% consume cannabis in the workplace or while working.

“Important discussions around cannabis use in the workplace are being held at the expo in Sandton this week, and it will be interesting to see the options that organisations have to mitigate risks. We find that most cannabis users find positive health and other benefits from cannabis, and in many cases even say that it improves their productivity.”

“81% of the survey respondents said that they have consumed cannabis in the form of edibles. Other notable survey results show that 76.7% of respondents claim to experience positive health benefits from using cannabis, 63.3% say that their cannabis consumption has increased since legalisation changed in 2018 and 93.3% believe that legalisation is of significant benefit to the South African economy. The survey also showed that South Africa is leading the way when it comes to changing both mindsets and legislation. These will be the two major facets that will be on display at the Cannabis Expo,”

The expo has the widest range of topicals and CBD medication from the industry’s leading retailers to accommodate this rapidly growing market. Furthermore, with a notable increase in the micro-dosing of medicinal mushrooms, there’ll be a Shroom Expo where the public can learn everything there is to know about the healing properties of psilocybins with a panel of experts leading a variety of workshops as well a broad range of the latest available products in the field.

For all those interested in cannabis or canna business, there are workshops from over 150 exhibitors and speakers, cannabis-infused cuisine at the Food Market, and completely legal free-usage areas within the Freedom Music Festival featuring some of the country’s hottest DJ’s.

