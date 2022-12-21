Channel O celebrates 25 years of music culture

Founded in 1997, the South African-based music channel, Channel O, which broadcasts a variety of music videos and related events/news, is celebrating 25 years of being at the forefront of youth and many other music cultures and genres.

The pan-African DStv channel, whose main concept is African music in Africa and the diaspora, has come of age in a big way. With the festive season upon us, Channel O is giving viewers an extra reason to celebrate.

From the days of Kwaito, Hip Hop right through to the era of Amapiano, the channel has kept it forever young, and is marking this milestone with a December to remember.

Shirley Adonisi, Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net, said: “It’s incredible that Channel O has been around for this long while keeping things fresh. The channel has played a pivotal role in shaping and influencing music and pop culture over the years. It has supported the craft of musicians, whether up-and-comers or big names, and has bolstered movements and subcultures by giving them the spotlight they deserve.”

These are some of the shows viewers can look forward to this festive season:

Konka Christmas (Starts Sunday 25 December at 2pm)

Konka Day Club brings you a seven-hour music mix special featuring the hottest DJs – from Kitchen Mess, DJ Ph, Lerato Kganyago, DBN Gogo, Oscar Mbo, DJs @ work and Kabza De Small.

Music Everywhere (additional airing on Sunday 25 December at 1pm)

With music curated by the legendary Zakes Bantwini, the Osama hitmaker brings us a scenic musical experience featuring the sights and sounds from the musician’s favourite places, proving to us that music can be enjoyed …everywhere.

Channel O Top 50 (additional airing Saturday 24 December 10am)

Master KG to Kelly Khumalo, Amapiano to Hip Hop – there was no rest for local musicians in 2022. This season of Channel O Top 50, Teboho ‘Caddy’ Tsotetsi takes us through some of the videos that dominated the South African airwaves. Channel O – Music Over Everything.

’22 Wrap Up (Starts Saturday 31 Dec at 11pm)

Channel O wraps up the year with a bang! Hosted by the coolest kid in the city, Robot Boii, Channel O rounds up the year with performances from Shimza, Blxckie, Nomfundo Moh and many more!

Vide-O Mix (Starts Friday 13 Jan at 6pm)

Vide-O Mix is a high-energy video mix show that brings you the hottest videos curated by the coolest guest DJs. This caters to everyone who loves great music, from Amapiano, Afrobeats, Hip Hop and many more.

