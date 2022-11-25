Education Africa and SAME partner to honour Mandela

The South Africa/America Music Exchange (SAME) and Education Africa will host a concert to honour the late liberation struggle icon Nelson Mandela.

The first leg of the concert, scheduled for December 4, will be held at The Guy Theatre in Makhanda, Eastern Cape before moving to Linder Auditorium in Parktown, Johannesburg four days later.

During the Eastern Cape leg in Makhanda, the Imbumba Freedom Orchestra will perform Ed Sarath’s composition His Day Is Done based on Maya Angelou’s poem dedicated to Mandela.

The Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra and African music soloists in Gauteng will entertain the audience when the concert moves to the Linder Auditorium.

Also in the line-up is South African music icon Dizu Plaatjies and US jazz violin sensation Regina Carter. They will be joined by musicians from famed Education Africa marimba hubs programme.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Education Africa (@educationafrica)



The partnership between SAME and Education Africa will also host a workshop called Improvision Without Boarders at Unisa in Pretoria which will feature guest artists from the two concerts.

James Urdang, CEO and founder of Education Africa, shared that he is particularly proud of Education Africa’s hand in the project, as it celebrated its 30th year anniversary in March, saying the project is both a reflection and celebration.

“Nelson Mandela, who is honoured in this production, had a significant influence on me personally in the early years of Education Africa, and I will forever be grateful for his involvement in several of our projects,” Urgang said.

“One of my fondest memories of him is when he could not contain his joy while watching a children’s choir perform at one of our gala events at the presidential estate. He got up and danced with the children, that added a spark to their performance.

“Music has always been a part of Education Africa’s festivities and we are so proud that a selection of our marimba bands will share the stage with world-class artists.”

