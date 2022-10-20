Joburg gets second dose of Pick n Pay food & Wine Festival

Joburg peeps are getting a second dose of the Pick n Pay Food and Wine Festival this year.

Wine and food lovers will be treated with the best from the Cape Winelands at the Wanderers Club Cricket fields in Illovo.

The festival will take place over two days on Saturday, 22 October and Sunday 23 October 2022. Festival organizers have promised a bigger and better event than the Cape Town, Durban and Waterfall Park at Mall of Africa, which took place earlier this year.

If you are festival lover who appreciated wine, food and live music than this is one festival you should not miss out on.

Bubbly lovers are in for a real treat with a dedicated sparkling wine experience, where Cap Classique and sparkling wine will abound for your tasting pleasure.

Bubblies to look forward to are Krone, JC le Roux, Graham Beck and a whole lot more.

Pick n Pay Liqour’s Gavin Ievers said South African wines have an exceptional story to tell, and the festival is a better way than to tell it at a fully interactive wine and food experience.

“Our stores have become ‘the home of South African wine’ as we continually list more local brands on our shelf and online shop.

This festival lets us elevate our wine experience to customers, while pairing it with only the best food to deliver a really fun and relaxing day out with friends,” said Ievers.

