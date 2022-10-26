Pride Parade’s 33rd edition to take over streets of Sandton

The Pride Parade and celebration, now in its 33rd year, takes place on the streets of Sandton at the weekend after a two-year hiatus.

The event always sees thousands of the LGBTQ+ community and allies march through the streets of Johannesburg to preach self-acceptance and legal rights, and has secured support from the Gauteng provincial government, Sandton City Mall, Mercedes-Benz, EY, Pride Insure, Flight Centre, BCG, and several other prominent corporates in the central business district.

The Pride Village will be set up next to Sandton City, between Sandton Drive and 5th Street, with secure parking available at the mall. Attendees at the Pride Village will have easy access to various food and beverage stalls, as well as a street market.

The official Johannesburg Pride March will kick off from the Pride Village at 2pm and guide those in attendance through the streets of Sandton.

DBN Gogo will headline the day’s performances, which will also include Ms Party, DJ Skye, Atlanta, King B, DJ Imme, DJ Puggy, Angie OEH, and Tamara Dey.

A medical doctor will be on call throughout the day’s festivities, and the police, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department, and security guards’ firms will be on standby to ensure that peace prevails.

