Ramsgate New Year’s Eve beach party

Kwa-Zulu Natal will be bringing an unforgettable party to the South Coast on Ramsgate Main beach this new years eve.

For the past 20 years, they have been ringing in the New Year on the Southbroom Beach. This year, the iconic event has moved to its new venue.

Vicky Wentzel of Wozani Africa Events the organizer of the event said this year they will be offering a huge open-air dance floor and chill-out beach zones on the beach.

The line-up of performers and DJs this year includes Matthew Mole, Yale, Luke Lambert M.Y.K, Karlem, and Jethro AKA J.Schultz.

“Our New Year’s Eve Beach Parties have quickly become one of SA’s largest and biggest New Year’s Eve celebrations. With people coming from far and wide to gather in our bustling seaside villages, there is no better place to be on 31 December. Join us on a magical journey through time and music, highlighting the very best of what 2022 had to offer and what we can only imagine the future to hold,” said Wentzel.

There will be family-friendly access options but no under 12’s are allowed on the main dance floor. Families who want to bring in picnic blankets, deck chairs and food baskets to be used on the main beach only are welcome.

