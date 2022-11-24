Solly Moholo set to return to the gospel stage

Gospel singer Solomon Molokoane, better known as Solly Moholo, is making a comeback to the gospel genre after he attempted amapiano earlier this year.

Moholo last released a gospel song in 2020 and experimented with amapiano to try and revive his singing career, after it was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The gospel legend will perform at the second annual New Year Gospel Festival – an all white affair.

Joining him will be gospel superstars Takie Ndou, Sbu Noah, Puleng March, Putuma Tiso, Bucy Radebe, Omega Khunou, and Sipho Ngwenya at the Pretoria National Botanical Gardens on the 7 January 2023.

The confirmed lineup includes Nhlanhla Sibisi, Tshidi Chauke, Caleb Melo, Pinkie Petja, Minah Rams, Paul K, Keboletše Molokwane, and Psalmist Sefako.

Organizer Mosa Confidence Maake said the vision is to create opportunities for him and others.

“As an organizer, it is to create a space where artists worship with and entertain their fans while promoting their music,” said Maake.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author