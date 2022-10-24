Thulane Shange directs kiddies play at State Theatre

The Wife actor Thulane Shange, who is also a screen director, is the director of a children’s theatre production Kweku The Spider.

The production is currently showing at the South African State Theatre in Pretoria until October 30.

This is Shange’s third directing gig after a two-year Covid-19 hiatus having started his directing career with Dreaming Of Light and The Lighthouse Keepers House in 2019.

Shange said he uses theatre to teach children about social ills and believes Kweku The Spider is the door the kids will use to come through. The play addresses various topics including bullying, trust, forgiveness and humility, among others.

“The main purpose of our show is to introduce theatre to kids at an early age, especially those from townships, rural environments, and the ones that come from poor backgrounds,” he said.

The play is written by children’s theatre maker Shala Chokwe and it tells the story of the adventures of a sharp-witted spider named Kweku and other animals in a jungle. After receiving powers from the Sky God, Kweku becomes a very boastful and selfish spider who uses his powers against his peers.

Featured in the production Siyabonga Mmekoa, Mfundo Shabangu, Gift Mathibedi, Moira Mashaba and Gontse Mathlare.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author