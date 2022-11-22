Vintage motor show a celebration of Joburg’s history of transport

The Arts Alive International Arts Festival presents the annual creative native vintage motor show and picnic on November 26 at the James Hall Museum of Transport.

The event will be a celebration of the history of Johannesburg’s land transport and an opportunity for friends and families to enjoy a fun day of exciting experiences and entertainment.

The visitors will get a chance to learn about the history of land transport and how it facilitated movement in the city, both in the past and present.

They will also enjoy historical artifacts with a guided museum tour featuring the city’s transport collection, memorabilia, as well as other objects of artistic, cultural, historical, or scientific importance.

For the vintage car lovers, there will be an outdoor exhibition of classic and vintage cars by several motor clubs and private collectors.

The adventurers will get an opportunity to hop onto the museum’s iconic 1952 vintage London Bus and explore the city, while the collectors of anything beautiful will be able to visit and buy from the vintage craft market.

This November’s installment of the event has also extended its programme to include children’s activities.

The food and drinks market will also host local businesses serving a variety of dishes. Finally, everyone will enjoy live music from up-and-coming and established DJs and live bands.

