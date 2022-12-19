ANC conference provides financial relief for informal traders

The ANC’s 55th National Conference, which kicked off on Friday at the Nasrec Expo centre, is not only a political gathering, but it also provides much-needed relief for informal traders.

This was seen when scores of informal traders erected food stalls outside the venue, hoping to make a quick buck from the conference, which runs for five days. The month of December comes with an oddly satisfying number of holidays, which often put a financial strain on many families.

The holidays, Christmas day and New Year’s day, for many children mean getting new clothes and, most importantly, delicious food. These holidays are considered family time days when many unite over heartwarming meals. Schools are closed, children linger at home with hungry stomachs and unexplainable cravings. The pressure on parents can only get worse as January comes with more financial strains.

Sunday World interviewed some of the informal traders, who said the conference will ensure that they have something for the children when they go back home. One vendor beamed, saying business was booming. Others were sad and worried if the sales would be able to carry them through the festivities.

Daphne Mnisi said she had seized the opportunity to fend for her family but was saddened to be told that trading at the venue without a license was prohibited. Disgruntled Mnisi said soon after she set up her stall, the Johannesburg Metro Police (JMPD) arrived and sent her and many others packing, because they were not in possession of trading permits.

“We are just trying to generate an income so we can feed our families, but now we are being mistreated by the JMPD officials. They were supposed to explain to us early that we need permits to sell here,” she said.

“I made all of these by myself, I cannot wait for employment or handouts. I have to generate the income by myself because my family needs to eat,” she said.

“We saw and opportunity and we saw it. Yes, we support the ANC but there also has to be a way we can sustain ourselves financially through dedication and commitment to the governing party,” said Thendo Rasoga, who had a stall selling ANC regalia at the conference venue.

“This is a big conference and an opportunity for us [business people], we have to take advantage”.

