Dlamini-Zuma, Sisulu ‘face the axe’

A major overhaul of the cabinet is on the cards following the re-election of President Cyril Ramaphosa as the ruling party’s leader.

Sunday World understands that there was already a strong push that those who publicly attacked Ramaphosa’s leadership should be shown the door.

Cooperative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu are high on the hit list of those who have been opposing Ramaphosa’s bid for a second term at the helm of the ANC.

One of the key campaigners of the Ramaphosa campaign told Sunday World that there was no way the president was going to work with people who are openly against his leadership.

“We are going to clean that cabinet. There is no way the president can work with Lindiwe and NDZ (Dlamini-Zuma). We are aware that they were already designing their cabinet in the event Zweli (Mkhize) emerges,” he said.

An ANC national executive committee member aligned to Ramaphosa said the president was entering into a period during which he had to cement his legacy as a leader.

Ramaphosa will not be able to fulfil his promises if he works with people who are opposed to his vision, the leader said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“The president now has a clear mandate. It is time for action. All those who don’t believe in his vision must be shown the door. Our president has been far too kind. I mean NDZ went all the way to vote against the ANC. Why? Because of her hatred for Cyril. She voted along the party line when it came to her ex-husband Jacob Zuma. What has changed now?”

Both Dlamini-Zuma and Sisulu were among the candidates who were contesting for the position of the ANC presidency.

