It’s Ramaphosa VS Mkhize for ANC Presidency

After registration glitches and fears that the ANC 55th elective conference would collapse, the voting process finally kicked off on Saturday morning at the Nasrec Convention Centre .

Credentials were adopted late in the night giving green light for the nomination process. While it was expected that Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma would emerge from the floor, it wasn’t to be. Although she was nominated from the floor and met a threshold to make it on the ballot, Dlamini-Zuma declined nomination. It would have been a second attempt for Dlamini-Zuma who narrowly lost the contest to outgoing President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2017. Deputy president David Mabuza also declined nomination from the floor.

In the end the presidential race became a two way political affair between Cyril Ramaphosa who is seeking re-election and former health minister Zweli Mkhize. Other surprise nominations included parliamentary portfolio committee of Police Tina Joemat-Petersson who was nominated from floor for the party’s first deputy secretary. The conference had resolved that to respond to the question of gender representation, two positions would be created in the secretariat: that of the first deputy secretary-general position and second deputy secretary-general. Former Gauteng Premier Nomvula Mokonyane is expected to emerge in the position of the first deputy secretary-general.

Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola, ANC treasurer general Paul Mashatile and Eastren Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane will battle it out. The national chairperson is also one of the portfolios highly contested with Limpopo premier Stanley Mathabatha, minister of minerals Gwede Mantashe and deputy finance minister David Masondo. In the key position for secretary general, the former KwaZulu-Natal ANC secretary is leading the race. He is being contested by Transport minister Fikile Mbalula and former Eastern Cape Premier Phumulo Massualle. Gwen Ramakgopa, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe, Bejani Chauke and former Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Msina will go head -to -head for party’s treasurer.

The results are expected to be released on Monday. The conference ends on Tuesday

