Knives are out for defiant ANC bigwig Dlamini-Zuma

ANC acting secretary-general Paul Mashatile has referred Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to the party’s disciplinary committee.

This after Dlamini-Zuma went against party instructions to reject the adoption of the Section 89 Independent Panel report during a debate in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

The report of the panel shows that President Cyril Ramaphosa may have a case to answer to for the crime that took place at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo in February 2020.

Presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma led a small group of ANC MPs who defied the organisation’s instructions to have the impeachment process into Ramaphosa abandoned.

Other candidates vying for ANC presidency, Zweli Mkhize and Lindiwe Sisulu, abstained from the vote and were not in the National Assembly when the matter was debated and subsequently voted on.

Cope MP Willie Madisha voted with ANC MPs on Tuesday, who overwhelmingly rejected the adoption of the report. Out of 400 National Assembly MPs, 214 voted against the report and 148 said the report must be adopted.

Former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo, former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane and former ANC Youth league coordinator Thandi Mahambehlala were among the few ANC MPs who voted with the opposition.

Former state security minister Bongani Bongo abstained from voting.

On Saturday, ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe did not mince his words in an interview with Sunday World, warning that those who will not toe the party line to reject the establishment of an impeachment inquiry should leave and become independent candidates.

“Ask Makhosi Khoza what happens when you defy the ANC. She had to leave. If you defy the ANC, you will have to leave because it means you don’t have respect for the organisation, you are an individual. Conscience is okay, but we have a political system,” said Mantashe

Dlamini-Zuma’s referral comes a few hours before the ruling party’s elective conference gets under way at the Nasrec Expo Centre near Soweto on Friday. The conference will conclude on Tuesday with the announcement of the party’s new leadership.

Dlamini-Zuma was vying for ANC’s top position, however, her name did not make it to the final list of candidates. Although the nominations will be conducted again from the floor during the conference, her fate remains undecided.

For more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author