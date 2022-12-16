We will arrest those implicated in state capture, wherever they are, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated that those who were implicated in state capture will be brought to book to pay for their crimes.

Delivering the political report on the first day of the ANC’s 55th national conference Ramaphosa recounted the strides that his government has made in reforming state institutions such as the National Prosecuting Authority, the SA Police Service and the South African Revenue Service, which were hollowed out and repurposed for state capture.

“From the deliberations and resolutions of this conference, we must ensure that we use the work of the state capture commission to consolidate and intensify the efforts against state capture, and ensure that those responsible – wherever they may be located – face the full might of the law,” he said.

“We know that there will be resistance; but this must strengthen our resolve so we can protect and advance the gains of our revolution,” he added.

Ramaphosa said efforts to root out corruption had soured relations among ANC leaders.

Important progress has been made by the by the Hawks, NPA, Special Investigating Unit, Financial Intelligence Centre, SA Revenue Service and others in tackling corruption, Ramaphosa said.

The president said the party’s national executive committee had to acknowledge that it is not been united, cohesive or effective as it should be.

He noted that some of the divisions that existed before the 54th national conference in 2017 continue within the organisation, including within the national executive committee.

“As we anticipated, the actions we were mandated to take against corruption and state capture have at times caused friction amongst us.

As we implemented Conference resolutions, some leaders – including NEC members – have had to step aside pending the conclusion of criminal proceedings against them, and others have been required to present themselves to the Integrity Commission. While such steps as mandated by National Conference do not imply guilt, they are critical to the renewal of the movement and to its standing in the eyes of society.”

