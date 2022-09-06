Mokoka gearing up to defend Cape Marathon title

Renowned marathon runner Stephen Mokoka is gearing up to defend his Sanlam Cape Town Marathon title on October 16.

Mokoka, the race record holder and SA national marathon champion Jenet Mbhele were announced as South Africa’s top contenders in the men’s and women’s races on Tuesday.

Mokoka boasts an impressive running record. In addition to being the reigning South African 10km and half-marathon record holder, he broke the 50km world record earlier this year.

Mokoka, who seems determined to take the Cape Town Marathon title for the third time, won the race in 2018. Last year, he set a new record of 2:08.31.

Ethiopian Gebru Redahgne, who finished second in 2021, will also return to the Mother City to challenge for the title.

Another local runner Sibusiso Nzima is poised to make a big comeback from injury. He has been working with a new coach since 2020 and will be excited to see his training paying off in October.

Mbhele is also hungry for a win in her Sanlam Cape Town Marathon debut but faces serious competition from Stella Marais, who is in top form after winning the Peninsula Marathon earlier this year.

Ethiopian Mereset Dinke will also pose a challenge, after setting her marathon personal best of 2:25.12 at the Valencia Marathon in Spain in December 2021, and winning the Geneva Marathon in May this year.

Mauritian Noemi Alphonse hopes to continue her stellar run, having recently come third in the Grandma’s Marathon in the US, setting a new African record of 1:35.14.

The day before the main race, Comrades Marathon down run record holder David Gatebe will take to the trails on October 15 when he joins a top Cape Town Trail Marathon field that includes defending champ Johardt van Heerden, Collin Kanyimo, Kane Reilly and Christiaan Greyling, with Nicolette Griffioen, Kerry-Ann Marshall and Landie Greyling leading the charge in the women’s race.

It has been confirmed that local marathon darling Gerda Steyn will run the 10km Peace Run.

The Cape Town Marathon’s race week will start with the opening of the event’s expo and registration at DHL Stadium in Green Point on October 13. The 5km and 10km Peace Runs take place on Saturday, October 15, joining the 22km Trail Run and 46km Trail Marathon for an action-packed day.

Entries close on September 12.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author