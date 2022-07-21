SA’s Van Niekerk through to 400m final at World Championships

South African 400m specialist and former world champion Wayde van Niekerk on Wednesday qualified for the final at the IAAF World Athletics Championship currently under way in Oregon in the US.

On Friday, Van Niekerk, one of South Africa’s medal hopefuls, will line up for the 400m final for the first time since 2017 following his battle and sidelining by a nagging injury.

According to the website olympics.com, the Rio 2016 gold medallist and world record holder, however, ran an uncomfortable race.

After a blistering start from lane four saw him set the fastest splits for the first 300m, the South African faded over the last 100m as heat winner Champion Allison crossed the line first in 44.71.

Van Niekerk, who turned 30 on July 15, pipped Barbados’ Jonathan Jones to the finish line after setting a time of 44.75, just three-hundredths of a second faster than that of Jones.

“It is the challenge of doing this 400m and not having as many races in [my] legs as I would love to have by now,” said Van Niekerk after the race.

“But I made it through and I felt comfortable for the majority of the race. So it is about recovering now and getting ready for the final.

“I think it is a learning process in every race. I am listening to my body and executing that way. It has been challenging three years and now I just want to come out and do my best. I need to be back with every step I take to be able to challenge my record.”

Wednesday’s result is a marked improvement over Van Niekerk’s performance at Tokyo 2020, where he crashed out in the semi-finals after struggling with issues with form and injury.

He will be joined in the final by the other semi-final winners Kirani James of Grenada, who crossed the finish line in 44.74, and US’s Michael Norman, who won the first heat of the evening in 44.30.

James, who won the Olympic title at London 2012 and looks to be in excellent form, had this to say after his successful semi-final victory: “I thought it was a good race, competitive. I tried to stay in close range in the first 200m. I was happy to hit the bend first. Once you do it, you are in a little bit of control.

“I was happy to control the race from there. It was hot and humid, but it is what it is. The final will be fantastic. There are a lot of talented guys out there. I am just happy to be back in the moment.”

Van Niekerk, who set his world record at the 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil, won World Championships gold at Beijing 2015 and London 2017. He is looking to regain his title after missing out on the last World Championships in 2019.

1786 days, 5 years later and I’m back in the finals!!! All glory to God, for His grace🙏🏽 We keep working this is a new beginning to so much more.

God is Good!!! pic.twitter.com/i7WHMAJ4B8 — Wayde van Niekerk (@WaydeDreamer) July 21, 2022

