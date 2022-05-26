Semenya to compete in first international race in four years

Caster Semenya will compete in her first international race when she takes part in the 5000m at the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) senior championships in Mauritius in June.

Since being excluded from taking part in her favourite distance, the 800m, in which she was unmatched and unsurpassed, Semenya has not competed internationally since the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia in 2018.

One of the most successful athletes in the country and on the continent, Semenya was barred from taking part in the 800m due to the world athletics governing body, the IAAF’s rules on testosterone levels in female athletes.

Semenya is the two-time women’s 800m Olympic champion, a three-time 800m champion, and double Commonwealth Games middle-distance gold medalist.

Athletics South Africa (ASA) has confirmed what it calls a large 89-member squad to compete at the CAA African Championships in Mauritius from June 8 to 12.

The men’s squad of 42 is led by some of the country’s most experienced athletes including defending African champions Akani Simbine (100m), Antonio Alkana (110m hurdles), and Victor Hogan (discus throw).

The national team also features the likes of Olympic shotput finalist Kyle Blignaut, national 200m record holder Clarence Munyai, and SA 5000m record holder Elroy Gelant, who lines up in the 10 000m event.

Six athletes have also been included in a powerful 4x100m relay squad – Simbine, Munyai, Henricho Bruintjies, Emile Erasmus, Sinesipho Dambile and Benjamin Richardson – who will turn out in defence of their continental title.

The national women’s contingent also features multiple medal contenders led by the likes of SA 100m record holder Carina Horn and defending shotput champion Ischke Senekal.

Other athletes in the women’s team to watch include rising 800m star Prudence Sekgodiso and former world junior 400m hurdles champion Zeney van der Walt.

The CAA African Senior Athletics Championships will be held for the first time since the 2018 edition in Asaba, Nigeria, after postponements and cancellations caused by the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

”This is our South African team going to Mauritius to compete and do battle against our sister countries,” said James Moloi, president of ASA. “The core of the team to the World Athletics Championships in Oregon is expected to come from here.

“We congratulate all the athletes who have met the qualifying standards and must now go and make the Rainbow Nation proud. Athletes, who have not made it here, are encouraged not to give up and keep pushing as the doors to Oregon remain open for another month.

“We are all looking forward to the African Championships where the best of the continent will congregate to do battle to be best in the continent.” – ASA Media

