E-edition
Subscribe
NOMINATE YOUR 2022 UNSUNG HERO NOW!
Athletics

Standing ovation for world-record holder Mokoka

By Thomas Lethoba
Stephen Mokoka. (Photo by Roger Sedres/Gallo Images)

It took Stephen Mokoka 2:40:13 to break the men’s world record during the Nedbank #Runified 50km in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape on Sunday.

Mokoka crossed the finish line four minutes earlier than Ethiopia’s Ketema Negasa, who set the inaugural record of 2:42:07 in 2021.

Mokoka’s record-breaking performance stunned even the gurus of the sport including the World Athletics, which is singing the praises of the three-time South African Olympian.

The joyous 37-year-old told the post-race press conference: “It’s a long way and I don’t know how I’m going to feel later, but I enjoyed it.”

Among many of his career highlights, Mokoka has won races ranging from 1 500m to the marathon. In 2015, he won the time Shanghai Marathon in 2:07:40. That he followed up by snatching the Granollers Half Marathon in Granollers, Catalonia, Spain in 2020.

In that race, Mokoka shadowed the pacemaker through halfway in 1:21:02, breaking away after 30km with a 2:56km to put himself on world-record schedule.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes