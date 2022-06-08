Dlomo back for another defence

Less than a month after successfully defending his South African junior-welterweight title, Prince Dlomo is back in the ring making yet another defence against Xolani Mgidi at the Greyville Convention Centre in Durban this afternoon.

Dlomo took his record a notch higher when he dispatched Xolani Mcotheli from Eastern Cape at the Booysens Boxing Club earlier last month.

Starline Boxing Promotions owner Zandile Malinga said that preparations for today’s extravaganza are going very well.

There will be three bouts with Dlomo vs Mgidi at the main event.

The other fight will see Simiso Buthelezi exchanging knuckle sandwiches with Siphesihle Mtungwa for the WBF Africa lightweight title.

In the female category, Thema Zuma will square up against Bathabile Ziqubu. This will be the first female SA title to be contested in KwaZulu-Natal.

