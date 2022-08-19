Female boxers ready to rumble at ESPN Africa show

Women in boxing will take centre stage at the ESPN Africa Boxing 20 show to be staged in Johannesburg from Thursday next week.

The pan-African event’s bill, authorised by Boxing South Africa, will feature six female-only rounds including two title fights.

According to Lebogang Serapelwane from ESPN, for the first time since Simangele “Smash” Hadebe claimed her belt in February 2022, she will defend her ABU Flyweight title when she faces Tanzania’s Stumai Muki in the main event.

“Hadebe’s victory against Halima Vunjabel at ESPN Africa Boxing 14 event made her the first local woman boxer to win a fully fledged ABU title. Muki’s last fight ended in defeat against Revai Madondo in Dar Es Salam in January,” said Serapelwane.

“Smash” uses her boxing career to share information about her personal experience with gender-based violence. As the country celebrates women this month, she has been vocal that she wants to raise awareness around this issue.”

In the co-main event, Ellen “The Tigress” Simwaka, whose career record stands at 10W-5L-2D, will take on Lina Kasweka (7-0-0) in defence of her IBF Bantamweight title in a 10-round clash.

Fighting out of Malawi, Simwaka claimed the title when she beat Sharadene Fortuin following a split decision vote at the ESPN Africa Boxing 17 event in May 2022, five years after being defeated by Fortuin.

