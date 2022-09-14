Golden boy Lerena prepares for tough heavyweight clash

When it comes to boxing, the International Boxing Federation (IBO) recognises a single champion in the heavyweight division.

Although more than 130 South African boxers have held world championships, only four of our own heavyweights have captured a globally sanctioned strap. Yet we’ve got a boxer ready to roll big punches against far bigger boys.

Kevin Lerena, known as the golden boy of SA boxing, believes he can bring that title back to South Africa. He has held the IBO Cruiserweight title seven times and is also ranked fifth best active cruiserweight boxer by The Ring Magazine.

For his upcoming fight against Mariusz Wach, 42, in Johannesburg on September 17, all 1 000 seats have been sold out, and Lerena believes he is ready to honour SA boxing with his fighting spirit.

“I’m South Africa’s warrior and as a top 10 heavyweight contender, I will prove my worth in the ring,” said Lerena. “I fear no man, I’m not intimidated at all. It’s just a fight and on the night skills win.”

At 106kg and 1.85m tall, the knock-out kid believes he is a “pugilist specialist”, eliminating with precision execution. He also keeps his mental, physical and emotional wellbeing in check.

“I train two to three times a day; 90 minutes in the boxing gym, 60 minutes in the conditioning gym and 45 minutes on the treadmill, road or track. Now as a heavyweight, I supplement this with a balanced nutritional eating performance-inspired foods only, anything that aids to a better performance.”

A big win for this South African was stopping the huge Romanian Bogdan Dinu in the fourth round with a technical knockout back in March 2022.

Golden Gloves c, the most experienced promoter in South Africa, is giving Lerena all the confidence he needs.

“I visualise the win and continuously play the fight over in my head, especially while training, as this helps me be prepared for whatever my opponent brings. And I’d like to remind my fans that my professional boxing record stands at 27 wins and one loss – 14 knockouts,” said Lerena.

If Lerena wins his heavyweight fight, his next big clash could be with Tyson Fury. To top this, his next goal is to fight in Wembley in the UK or the O2 Arena.

“There are no limits for Lerena and he knows that he is on a winning streak,” said his manager Peter Smith.

