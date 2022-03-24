SA’s Lerena to face Romanian Dinu in make or break fight

Former South African and IBO cruiserweight undefeated champion Kevin Lerena enters the square ring against Romanian Bogdan Dinu for his career-changing World Boxing Association (WBA) intercontinental heavyweight title fight at the Emperors Palace in Kempton Park on Saturday night.

Lerena has amassed six successful defences of lower-division belt while being held in high regard in the South African boxing stakes.

The SA pugilist, who is rated number 29 in the world in the heavyweight division, will be making his second fight at heavyweight after a brilliant performance in the cruiserweight category.

His first fight at heavyweight was in December 2020 when he knocked out Patrick Ferguson in five rounds. Dinu, his opponent on Saturday, has been at heavyweight for years and, at 35, he knows he has a great opportunity against Lerena.

The Romanian contested the WBA interim championship against Daniel Dubois in his most recent bout and has previously faced tough opponents including Kubrat Pulev and Jarrell Miller.

Lerena has a record of 26 wins, one loss and 13 knockouts, while Dinu has 20 wins, three losses and 16 knockouts.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author