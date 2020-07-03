108 new COVID-19 deaths, over 9000 new infections in a day

South Africa has recorded more than 9000 new infection of COVID-19 cases in a single day for the first time since the outbreak of the respiratory disease in March this year.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday July 3 that 9 063 people tested positive for the diseases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of national cases to 177 124.

He also said the death toll had increased to 2 952 after 108 Covid-19 related fatalities were recorded in the past 24 hours. Of the new cases, three were in the Northern Cape, eight in the Eastern Cape, 29 in the North West, 10 in KwaZulu-Natal and 58 in the Western Cape.

There have also been 86,298 recoveries recorded, a recovery rate of 48.7%.

This was based on 1,745,153 tests across the country, of which 39,025 were reported in the most recent 24-hour cycle.

Author



Ngwako Malatji