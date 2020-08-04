Veteran actor Arthur Mbambo has died

Former Muvhango actor Arthur Mbambo who played the character of Thandaza Buthelezi’s father has passed on.

The news of the actor’s passing were announced by Word of Mouth pictures, the company that produces Muvhango, this afternoon.

The production company revealed in a statement issued today, that the information has been confirmed by Mbambo’s family specifically his daughter, Mbali.

“Word of Mouth Pictures and Muvhango wishes to extend heartfelt condolences to Mr. Mbambo’s family ” reads the statement.

It’s not clear what could have caused the actor’s death and the production company did not disclose the information.

Details about his funeral and where he would be buried is expected to be released later in the week by Mbambo’s family.

Mbambo’s death comes just a week after veteran actress, Candy Moloi, who played the role of Vho-Makhadzi also passed away.

Meanwhile, Radio Presenter and businessman Tbo Touch, real name Thabo Molefe announced on Instagram today that he too also lost his father.

Rapper Cassper Nyovest real name Refiloe Phoolo also confirmed that his father who raised him has also departed and was due to be buried this weekend.

Author



Aubrey Mothombeni