Breaking News

Veteran actor Arthur Mbambo has died

By Kabelo Khumalo

Former Muvhango actor Arthur Mbambo who played the character of Thandaza Buthelezi’s father has passed on.

The news of the actor’s passing were announced by Word of Mouth pictures, the company that produces Muvhango, this afternoon.

The production company revealed in a statement issued today, that the information has been confirmed by Mbambo’s family specifically his daughter, Mbali.


“Word of Mouth Pictures and Muvhango wishes to extend heartfelt condolences to Mr. Mbambo’s family ” reads the statement.

It’s not clear what could have caused the actor’s death and the production company did not disclose the information.

Details about his funeral and where he would be buried is expected to be released later in the week by Mbambo’s family.

Mbambo’s death comes just a week after veteran actress, Candy Moloi, who played the role of Vho-Makhadzi also passed away.

Meanwhile, Radio Presenter and businessman Tbo Touch, real name Thabo Molefe announced on Instagram today that he too also lost his father.

Rapper Cassper Nyovest real name Refiloe Phoolo also confirmed that his father who raised him has also departed and was due to be buried this weekend.

Author


Similar stories

News

North West ANC leader takes a stand against tribalism

A senior ANC leader in the North West has lashed out at those who called for the coordinator of the ANC’s interim provincial executive...
Read more
News

Kaizer Chiefs suspends Bobby Motaung

Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung has fallen on his sword after he was suspended by the club for partying a storm with friends...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal